Criminal own goal
Handbag thieves strike at police station
A pair of thieves in Vienna recently scored a proverbial own goal: The woman and the man, aged 22, came to a police station in January to report an alleged property crime and immediately stole a handbag themselves.
On the same day, however, investigators recognized them on surveillance videos together with the bag. A raid finally led to stolen goods with a total value of 23,500 euros, reported the regional police headquarters.
Car was also stolen
Among other things, ATM and credit cards were seized. It also turned out that the car in which the two had come to the police station had also been stolen. The Syrian and the Austrian woman are now suspected of having committed at least 30 thefts and burglaries throughout Vienna, the police said.
"Strange behavior" aroused suspicion
Due to the couple's "somewhat strange behavior" in the guard room, according to the police, the officers themselves quickly suspected the adverts of being possible handbag thieves. In the course of the investigation, the State Office of Criminal Investigation finally discovered the stolen car on images from a video camera installed in the underground parking garage of a Viennese shopping center.
"The handbag was also visible on the recording," explained a spokesperson. The video footage ultimately led to the suspects being identified and subsequently to a house search. After seizing the 23,500 euro haul, the couple were handcuffed on the spot.
During the subsequent interrogation, the man refused to make a statement. The woman, on the other hand, made a partial confession. Both have already been taken to a prison.
