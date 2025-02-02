Despite weapons ban
15-year-old threatened and demanded protection money
Two young men (18, 19) allegedly demanded that a 15-year-old in Kapfenberg (Styria) hand over cash. One of the perpetrators is even said to have threatened to use brass knuckles. The public prosecutor's office in Leoben ordered the arrest of the suspects.
At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, three young men got into an argument in the basement of an apartment building. Presumably due to an argument that had already taken place in the fall of 2024, they clashed again.
Accusing the suspects of not forgetting what had happened in 2024, they demanded "protection money" of several hundred euros from the victim (15). If the 15-year-old did not pay this protection money, the 18-year-old would not shy away from using his knuckleduster.
Brass knuckles seized
The victim handed over a bunch of keys and a small amount of cash to his opponent. He then reported the incident to the police. Based on the initial results of the investigation, the public prosecutor's office in Leoben ordered the arrest of the suspects that same evening. Police officers from the Bruck an der Mur police station were also able to seize the suspected murder weapon (brass knuckles) during the arrest.
The suspects are a 19-year-old Russian and an 18-year-old Romanian. The young men, who live in the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag, have not confessed to the charge of aggravated robbery. Rather, the "demand for protection money" was just a joke.
Existing weapons ban
The 18-year-old Romanian only confessed to suspicion of attempted bodily harm and possession of brass knuckles. However, the fact that the Romanian was already banned from possessing weapons did not prevent him from possessing this generally prohibited weapon.
The detainees are now being held in Leoben prison. They may also have committed other criminal offenses. Further investigations are underway.
