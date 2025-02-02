Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Despite weapons ban

15-year-old threatened and demanded protection money

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 10:57

Two young men (18, 19) allegedly demanded that a 15-year-old in Kapfenberg (Styria) hand over cash. One of the perpetrators is even said to have threatened to use brass knuckles. The public prosecutor's office in Leoben ordered the arrest of the suspects.

0 Kommentare

At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, three young men got into an argument in the basement of an apartment building. Presumably due to an argument that had already taken place in the fall of 2024, they clashed again.

Accusing the suspects of not forgetting what had happened in 2024, they demanded "protection money" of several hundred euros from the victim (15). If the 15-year-old did not pay this protection money, the 18-year-old would not shy away from using his knuckleduster.

Brass knuckles seized
The victim handed over a bunch of keys and a small amount of cash to his opponent. He then reported the incident to the police. Based on the initial results of the investigation, the public prosecutor's office in Leoben ordered the arrest of the suspects that same evening. Police officers from the Bruck an der Mur police station were also able to seize the suspected murder weapon (brass knuckles) during the arrest.

The suspects are a 19-year-old Russian and an 18-year-old Romanian. The young men, who live in the district of Bruck-Mürzzuschlag, have not confessed to the charge of aggravated robbery. Rather, the "demand for protection money" was just a joke.

Existing weapons ban
The 18-year-old Romanian only confessed to suspicion of attempted bodily harm and possession of brass knuckles. However, the fact that the Romanian was already banned from possessing weapons did not prevent him from possessing this generally prohibited weapon.

The detainees are now being held in Leoben prison. They may also have committed other criminal offenses. Further investigations are underway.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf