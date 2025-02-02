Vinc celebrates first “victory” due to Garmisch cancellation

Kriechmayr remains in the top group

At least the red-white-red downhill squad celebrated its first "victory" of the season as a result of the cancellation: Vincent Kriechmayr remains number 11 in the World Cup Start List (WCSL) and slips into the top group at the World Championships due to the absence of the injured Cyprien Sarrazin. Brunner: "That was a big worry. Now Vinc will be happy at home." The race against time due to his Wengen injury is on