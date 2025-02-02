Vorteilswelt
UCI takes action

World Cycling Union bans carbon monoxide method

Nachrichten
02.02.2025 09:49

The cycling world federation UCI has banned the carbon monoxide method also used by superstars Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. The ban, which has been under discussion for months and is intended to protect the health of riders, comes into force on February 10, the UCI announced. However, it will still be possible to use it in medical facilities.

0 Kommentare

The use of carbon monoxide, which is toxic in large quantities, caused a lot of discussion at last year's Tour de France. At that time, it came to light that some teams were using devices that measured haemoglobin concentration and blood volume. On the other hand, these carbon monoxide rebreathers also allow the gas to be inhaled in small quantities, which studies have shown can lead to an increase in performance.

Health risks
However, according to the UCI, repeated inhalation can "lead to acute and chronic health problems, such as headaches, lethargy, nausea, dizziness and confusion". Such symptoms could therefore "worsen at any time and lead to cardiac arrhythmia, seizures, paralysis and unconsciousness". According to the world federation, it has also officially asked the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to take a stand on the use of the carbon monoxide method in and outside of competitions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
