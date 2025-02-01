Two functionaries
“Dickpics” shake up the Red Cross in Upper Carinthia
Time and again, men stumble across the strange habit of sending extremely intimate pictures to people who have never asked for them. After politicians and celebrities, two Red Cross officials have now apparently been caught out.
How a person can selflessly stand up for other people and even save lives on the one hand and sexually harass others on the other is probably incomprehensible to most people. But this is exactly what may have happened at the Red Cross in the Upper Carinthia region.
Red Cross confirms knowledge of the allegations
"We are aware that there are allegations that have been reported. We ask for your understanding that we cannot provide any further information on this at present," explains Melanie Reiter, press officer for the Carinthian Red Cross. "They will not be providing any further services." She speaks of two volunteers from the area, but unofficially it is said that they are "high-ranking" officials.
This is also supported by the fact that, according to Reiter, the two have "also resigned from all club functions". "Legal decisions regarding this case will be made by the relevant committees," emphasizes the press officer. "We are concentrating on continuing our work as usual."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
