Wagner pretzel: a culinary piece of Graz

Of course, if you are allowed to look behind the venerable walls of the traditional bakery, then you have to try it yourself, namely to "twist" the centimeter-long strand of dough in the air into the characteristic shape. But to be honest: while Ernst Traby - who has been doing this for 42 years - can do it in a matter of seconds with dreamlike certainty, the layman (at least the writer of this report) cannot do it to perfection straight away. "You're not the first," smiles Andreas Strohmayer. The fifth Andreas in the long-established dynasty of bakers grew up in the bakery, knows every move here and shapes the pastries himself with ease.