Services in luxury finca

Couple arrested for keeping “slave”

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 16:55

Police on the Spanish island of Mallorca have arrested a couple who allegedly kept an illegal immigrant in slave-like conditions at a luxury finca.

0 Kommentare

The residents of the property, a man and a woman, have been arrested, the police announced.

False promises
They are accused of exploitation, human trafficking and promoting illegal immigration, the media reported. The nationalities of the suspects and the location of the crime were not disclosed.

The couple is said to have brought the illegal migrant to the Spanish vacation island under false promises. In addition to a job, they also promised him an education, a driver's license and official papers. The victim provided "valuable information", the police said.

Was not allowed to leave the premises without permission
According to the official information, the man had to work every day between 7 am and 11 pm for monthly payments of between 200 and 700 euros - without days off. He worked on the estate as a cleaner, gardener and butler, among other things. He also occasionally acted as a security guard at night.

His accommodation was a completely run-down barn away from the main house. He was only allowed to leave the premises with the couple's permission. After 21 months, the victim filed a complaint with the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

