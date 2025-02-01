Services in luxury finca
Couple arrested for keeping “slave”
Police on the Spanish island of Mallorca have arrested a couple who allegedly kept an illegal immigrant in slave-like conditions at a luxury finca.
The residents of the property, a man and a woman, have been arrested, the police announced.
False promises
They are accused of exploitation, human trafficking and promoting illegal immigration, the media reported. The nationalities of the suspects and the location of the crime were not disclosed.
The couple is said to have brought the illegal migrant to the Spanish vacation island under false promises. In addition to a job, they also promised him an education, a driver's license and official papers. The victim provided "valuable information", the police said.
Was not allowed to leave the premises without permission
According to the official information, the man had to work every day between 7 am and 11 pm for monthly payments of between 200 and 700 euros - without days off. He worked on the estate as a cleaner, gardener and butler, among other things. He also occasionally acted as a security guard at night.
His accommodation was a completely run-down barn away from the main house. He was only allowed to leave the premises with the couple's permission. After 21 months, the victim filed a complaint with the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.