Enthusiastic students
Over 7500 visitors: that was the apprenticeship fair
For three days, young people were able to find out about their future careers and test out which industry they would be happy in later on. Enthusiastic pupils streamed out of the exhibition hall with the words: "There are so many great opportunities!"
This year's apprenticeship fair in Klagenfurt was once again a complete success and offered Carinthia's young people a great opportunity to find out about the wide range of training opportunities. From trade and crafts to technology and industry - the fair covered a wide range of sectors.
Exciting and future-proof professions
The conclusion: traditional skilled trades are still very much in demand and have their place even in times of digitalization. From carpenters and glaziers to hairdressers - many local companies showed the prospective apprentices how exciting and future-proof these professions can be. This is what countless pupils told the "Krone" in the podcast - editor Christian Krall got the boys in front of the microphone over the past three days (see video above).
For three days, everything revolved around apprenticeships
The exhibition halls were also stormed by motivated young people on the final family day - the event attracted over 7500 visitors in total. On the family day on Saturday, the youngsters were given additional support from their relatives.
Many companies took the opportunity to actively look for potential apprentices and hopefully were able to convince them. Equipped with CVs and certificates, some of the teenagers scored points with a wide variety of companies.
Cooking competition with saddle of venison
On the last day of the fair, the grand finale of the chefs' duel also took place, which was won by apprentice Mario Fortin with his pan-fried saddle of venison: "I can't believe it yet, I'm speechless!" said the overwhelmed winner, who also recommends his profession to all other young people.
In view of the wide range of offers and the practical hands-on hall, many were able to make their decision easier, because: Those who find out about their career options early on create the best conditions for a successful future.
Apprenticeships explained in 30 seconds
The "Krone" challenged the exhibitors to a social media challenge: Over 130 exhibited apprenticeships were waiting in the Klagenfurt exhibition halls over the past few days to present themselves to the next generation. This meant that the young people had to absorb and memorize a lot of information. The "Kärntner Krone" has come up with something special to make the wide range of offers at the fair more tangible.
Some apprenticeships speak for themselves, others are so varied that it is difficult to summarize them in a few sentences. Different exhibitors were therefore asked to explain their profession in 30 seconds. How do you describe the work of a chemical laboratory technician or a soldier in such a short time?
Apprentice Lena, for example, who describes her everyday life as a chemical laboratory technician as "flexible and varied", and Sandro, who is doing two apprenticeships at the same time and therefore didn't quite manage 30 seconds.
By the way: you can keep up to date with apprenticeships on the new information portal www.what.at.
