Over 7500 visitors: that was the apprenticeship fair

Exciting and future-proof professions

The conclusion: traditional skilled trades are still very much in demand and have their place even in times of digitalization. From carpenters and glaziers to hairdressers - many local companies showed the prospective apprentices how exciting and future-proof these professions can be. This is what countless pupils told the "Krone" in the podcast - editor Christian Krall got the boys in front of the microphone over the past three days (see video above).