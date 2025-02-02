Local leaders criticize
Skepticism in municipalities about the new gambling law
The planned legalization of small-scale gambling is really upsetting some local leaders. As reported by the "Krone" newspaper, the state government wants to legalize slot machine gambling. There could be 472 more machines in the state of Salzburg. Three concessions are to be awarded and the casinos could have between 10 and 50 machines. Safety distances to schools or kindergartens should be 100 meters.
"A casino every 150 meters from Kleßheim to the main train station?"
David Egger (SPÖ), Mayor of Neumarkt, says of the plans: "Casinos must be 15 kilometers away from large casinos. Unless they are small gambling parlors with 15 machines. Then a gambling den could open every 150 meters from Kleßheim to the main train station. I can't imagine any local leader wanting that in their town."
According to Egger, communities such as Seekirchen or Neumarkt could also be affected: "Legalizing slot machines under the pretext of 'player protection' is akin to a bad carnival joke. There are around 400 machines with a federal license throughout Salzburg, why set up another 470?"
According to the Freedom Party, legalization is intended to increase player protection. Legalization would be accompanied by control over the playing time, the amount of gambling and the recording of players.
Hallein's local leader Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) summarizes his position: "Just because you legalize something wrong doesn't make it right. I don't want any slot machine casinos, betting shops or vending machines in our city."
For Saalfelden's SPÖ local leader Erich Rohrmoser, vending machines are currently not an issue in Saalfelden. However, he is not in favour of legalization: "Betting shops are a thorn in my side. The communities gain nothing from them, except that some people have the opportunity to gamble away their homes."
Pieringer calls for strict controls on casinos
Seekirchen's ÖVP local leader Konrad Pieringer agrees and adds: "Basically, we haven't had any problems or complaints so far. I hope that this will not change with a new law." For him, it is crucial that the state must ensure strict controls in any case. Egger adds: "Who is supposed to monitor this vast number of small gambling parlors - an extra department would have to be created in the state."
Willibald Bodner, one of two liberal local leaders in the state, says: "We have had little to do with gambling in Mühlbach so far. I have to admit, I haven't dealt with the issue much. But basically, I don't want any gambling halls in our town."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
