Skepticism in municipalities about the new gambling law

Pieringer calls for strict controls on casinos

Seekirchen's ÖVP local leader Konrad Pieringer agrees and adds: "Basically, we haven't had any problems or complaints so far. I hope that this will not change with a new law." For him, it is crucial that the state must ensure strict controls in any case. Egger adds: "Who is supposed to monitor this vast number of small gambling parlors - an extra department would have to be created in the state."