Difficult situation in tennis, agreement with LASK!

Unfortunately, none of the world's top 10 players can be seen!

We're really surprised how difficult it was to get any. We discussed with 15 of the top 20. I couldn't travel to Australia and talk to them in person. We have a lot of ex-top 10 players now, but the plan was to get one or two current ones. We're a bit frustrated that it didn't work out. But the players fly directly from Australia to Asia and from there to the Middle East - it's particularly difficult for them to make a turn via Europe.