Association offers “silent accompaniment” to public offices

The idea arose from a study by the Poverty Conference on gaps and barriers in the healthcare system (2015). This showed that poor people often feel alone, isolated and ashamed. Some of those affected said that they would like to be accompanied when dealing with the authorities. "It's not about advice or representation, but about accompanying them in silence for the most part. The situation changes for those affected by poverty when there are three people in the room instead of two," says the information material on the project, which was launched by AÖF last year. "Mitgehen" has been running in Vienna, Linz, Salzburg and Styria since 2021.