For everyone and anonymously

Association offers “silent accompaniment” to public offices

Nachrichten
01.02.2025 14:10

In the "Mitgehen" project, volunteers provide support when dealing with the authorities or visiting the doctor. The so-called "silent accompaniment" is offered throughout Austria and can be used anonymously and free of charge by anyone.

"Mitgehen" is backed by the association AÖF - Autonomous Austrian Women's Shelters and the Poverty Conference. "The project combats barriers and shaming. We offer silent accompaniment to appointments, for example to doctors, authorities or the employment service," says a press release from the Viennese social institution Bakhti, the youth facility of the AÖF. Volunteers also provide guidance and digital official channels such as finanzOnline.

The idea arose from a study by the Poverty Conference on gaps and barriers in the healthcare system (2015). This showed that poor people often feel alone, isolated and ashamed. Some of those affected said that they would like to be accompanied when dealing with the authorities. "It's not about advice or representation, but about accompanying them in silence for the most part. The situation changes for those affected by poverty when there are three people in the room instead of two," says the information material on the project, which was launched by AÖF last year. "Mitgehen" has been running in Vienna, Linz, Salzburg and Styria since 2021.

Zitat Icon

There are also situations where our volunteers do not remain silent, for example when there are clear violations of the law.

Bakhti, Jugendprojekt des Vereins AÖF

This is what the support looks like
The aim is to help people on low incomes to make better use of their entitlements and attend appointments with less anxiety, stress and psychosocial pressure. "There are also situations where our volunteers do not remain silent, for example when there are clear violations of the law, a person from the authorities crosses boundaries or the volunteer is seen as the addressee and is only spoken to," said a Bakhti employee.

Anyone wishing to make use of free anonymous accompaniment must register with the respective institution at least 48 hours before the appointment. This can be by phone call, text message, WhatsApp or email. The volunteers will then contact you for a preliminary meeting.

The volunteer companions have completed a training course. They do not provide translation, legal or social work support, but they do provide impartial support. Their tasks include providing encouragement and support, as well as radiating calm and ensuring a pleasant atmosphere.

Katharina Wurzer
