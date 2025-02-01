Tips for traveling to the World Championships
The start of the vacations and the World Ski Championships can cause A10 collapse
The ÖAMTC has announced: Busy semester traffic expected in western Austria. In addition, the Ski World Championships in Saalbach are about to start. The highway, especially the tunnel construction site from Golling, is already jammed. There are a few offers for World Cup fans to avoid traffic jams.
On Saturday, the start of the semester break in eastern Austria was noticeable on numerous main routes in western Austria, with ÖAMTC traffic experts recording heavy traffic in the vicinity of the major ski resorts in particular.
In Salzburg, there were already delays of around thirty minutes in both directions on the Tauern Autobahn (A10) in the area of the tunnel construction sites between Golling and Werfen today. Once again, the surrounding communities are facing increased traffic.
A high volume of traffic is also expected during the World Ski Championships, which will take place in Saalbach-Hinterglemm from February 4 to 16. The province of Salzburg recommends traveling by public transport. A shuttle runs every ten minutes from Maishofen train station to the World Cup resort. According to the Salzburg Transport Association, it will take 2:40 hours from Salzburg Central Station to the finish stadium: 1:30 hours by train to Maishofen, around 50 minutes by shuttle to the World Cup fan mile and then the last 900 meters through the fan mile to the finish stadium.
If you still want to travel by car, there are 3000 parking spaces available in Maishofen (Stablbauer). From there, a shuttle bus leaves for Hinterglemm every five minutes.
And for real ski fans: you can also travel to the World Cup races on skis. The slopes in Saalbach are 100 percent open, despite the races.
