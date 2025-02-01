The start of the vacations and the World Ski Championships can cause A10 collapse

A high volume of traffic is also expected during the World Ski Championships, which will take place in Saalbach-Hinterglemm from February 4 to 16. The province of Salzburg recommends traveling by public transport. A shuttle runs every ten minutes from Maishofen train station to the World Cup resort. According to the Salzburg Transport Association, it will take 2:40 hours from Salzburg Central Station to the finish stadium: 1:30 hours by train to Maishofen, around 50 minutes by shuttle to the World Cup fan mile and then the last 900 meters through the fan mile to the finish stadium.