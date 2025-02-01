300 years in prison
Child pornography on cell phone: son reports father
Thanks to a blocked email account, a serious case of child pornography was uncovered in the USA. Gene Follin is facing 300 years in prison because his 30-year-old son Jared did not want to turn a blind eye to his father's atrocities.
What happened? When he tried to log into his Gmail account, Gene Follin received a message that it had been blocked. The 63-year-old from the small town of Kenneth City in Florida then asked his son Jared to restore the account.
The 30-year-old succeeded in doing so. However, he couldn't believe his eyes when he found tons of child pornography images and videos in the mailbox. Jared immediately alerted the police.
According to the executive, Jared had wanted to find out why the account had been blocked before his terrible discovery. He soon came across a message from Google's monitoring system, which had found that Follin had uploaded and stored "sexual images of children". This proved to be true. Jared also found more photos in the iPhone's picture folder.
952 folders found
A total of "952 folders containing child pornography and child erotica" were seized from Follin. In his first interrogation, the 63-year-old is said to have admitted to "storing child pornography".
Bail set - man released
Gene Follin was arrested and charged after the house search. He faces 300 years in prison. He remains free on bail of 100,000 dollars until the trial begins.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.