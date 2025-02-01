With a loaded gun
Vienna: Man (49) tried to kill ex-girlfriend
On Friday night, the police in Vienna-Landstraße were alerted after a man (49) tried to kill his ex-girlfriend (53) with a rifle. The officers were only just able to prevent worse.
The suspect (49) rang the doorbell of his ex-girlfriend's apartment at around midnight and threatened to shoot her with a gun. The woman immediately alerted the police.
In the stairwell, the police encountered the armed man. When he saw the officers, he suddenly pointed his small-caliber rifle at them.
WEGA moved in
In order to prevent the situation from escalating further, the officers withdrew again. A short time later, police officers from the WEGA special unit arrived. They loudly demanded that he drop the weapon. The man did not comply with this request and instead aimed at the WEGA officers.
Shots fired
Only after the WEGA officers had fired shots at the highly dangerous man did he drop his gun. During the arrest, the suspect resisted and became aggressive towards the officers. The small-caliber rifle, which was loaded, was confiscated.
After the arrest, the suspect was taken to hospital with a bleeding wound to his hip.
Wanted to be shot by police officers
In the course of this, it was established that the man was subject to an official weapons ban. According to the 53-year-old, there is also a mutual restraining order in place. During initial questioning at the hospital, the 49-year-old stated that he had threatened the police officers with the gun in order to have himself shot by them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.