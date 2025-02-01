SPÖ still open: “Others have left the table”

Austria was in a difficult situation in terms of finance and budget, said Babler: "It is my understanding and also that of the Social Democrats to take responsibility in difficult times." When asked about possible compromises, for example on pensions, the SPÖ leader was almost tame, saying that solutions would of course have to be found "in which everyone participates". Serious negotiations would only be possible "if sensible forces in the ÖVP take responsibility".