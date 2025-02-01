Zuckerl comeback?
SPÖ still open: “Others have left the table”
The blue-Turkish coalition negotiations are not really getting off the ground, with no breakthrough in sight. When two people don't agree, others are often happy and so at least two of the former three "candy parties" are throwing their hats back into the ring.
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler said in an ORF interview on Friday evening that the SPÖ's position on government participation remains unchanged: "We have a responsibility for this country and put the interests of the Republic above party interests."
"Others have left the table"
Nevertheless, Babler took a small side blow: "We wanted to continue negotiating. Others left the table," said the SPÖ leader. The NEOS had been the first to leave the negotiations, but later they had also been unable to reach an agreement with the ÖVP - then still under Karl Nehammer.
Austria was in a difficult situation in terms of finance and budget, said Babler: "It is my understanding and also that of the Social Democrats to take responsibility in difficult times." When asked about possible compromises, for example on pensions, the SPÖ leader was almost tame, saying that solutions would of course have to be found "in which everyone participates". Serious negotiations would only be possible "if sensible forces in the ÖVP take responsibility".
Clear rejection of the FPÖ
However, Babler still ruled out a possible coalition between the SPÖ and FPÖ: "For reasons of democratic policy." Babler clearly denied the "secret negotiations" between the Reds and the ÖVP mentioned by FPÖ negotiator Peter Westenthaler: "If someone like Peter Westenthaler talks about 'parallel negotiations', then he is living in a parallel universe."
The stumbling block was an interview by NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger in the "Standard", who declared that she would be "ready to talk" about new negotiations if the blue-turquoise coalition failed.
Former politicians warn against "People's Chancellor Kickl"
Former politicians such as former Federal President Heinz Fischer had also warned against a government under a "People's Chancellor" Herbert Kickl. Fischer advocated that "all parties" apart from the FPÖ should re-enter talks. Until then, a government of experts should take over. Babler only commented that this was also a proposal that could be "discussed".
Meanwhile, there is no breakthrough in sight between the FPÖ and the ÖVP. On Friday, subgroups met again on the topics of media, art and culture with the controversial issue of the ORF budget levy and foreign policy. Negotiations are to continue over the weekend.
