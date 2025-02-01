Zerkhold strong fourth
Olympic champion races to the podium on his comeback
Austria's snowboard crossers put in a strong performance at the second World Cup stop in China. Three men and one woman made it through to the semi-finals. In the end, Olympic champion Alessandro "Izzi" Hämmerle, a comebacker, was able to celebrate from the podium.
Lukas Pachner had caused a real surprise with his best time in qualifying. The 33-year-old from Vienna also proved in the final heats that the course in Beidahu suits him and made it through to the semi-finals. As did Julian Lüftner and Alessandro Hämmerle. However, the two had struggled in qualifying and only made it into the knockout rounds in 27th and 29th place respectively. There, however, they underlined their class and, like Pachner, made it through to the last eight.
The 31-year-old Hämmerle, who had to miss out on the season opener in Cervinia in December due to problems with a gliding vertebra, proved to be the most hardened ÖSV starter. As runner-up behind Frenchman Merlin Surget, he made it into the grand final, while Pachner in third place had to make do with the small final. A fate that Lüftner also shared with him. After a good start, the 32-year-old from Walhl-Vorarlberg also finished third in his semi-final behind Eliot Grondin (Kan) and Loan Bozzolo (It).
Things went better for the police athlete in the battle for 5th to 8th place, where he finished second behind Lorenzo Sommariva and took sixth place in the final standings, with Pachner finishing eighth.
33rd podium for "Izzi "
In the battle for the day's victory, overall World Cup winner Grondin proved to be an insurmountable opponent and celebrated his eleventh World Cup success. Directly behind him, Hämmerle - who prevailed against Surget in a photo finish decision - was delighted with his extremely successful comeback. It was the army athlete's 33rd podium finish in the World Cup.
Pia Zerkhold from Lower Austria narrowly missed out on the podium. After qualifying in eleventh place, the 26-year-old qualified for the grand final in the slipstream of Lea Casta in second place in both the quarter and semi-finals. There, the army athlete then crashed in the battle for third place and had to settle for fourth place for the fourth time in her fifth appearance in the final. The victory went to Great Britain's Charlotte Banks.
Grondin ahead of Dusek - Hämmerle fifth
Grondin leads the overall men's World Cup by 24 points ahead of Jakob Dusek from Lower Austria. The winner of Cervinia was eliminated in the quarter-finals in Beidahu and finished in 10th place in the final standings. Three-time overall World Cup winner Hämmerle is in fifth place with 80 points. Casta (160 points) leads the women's race ahead of Banks (150), with Zerkhold in tenth place with 50 points. The next decision awaits in Beidahu on Sunday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
