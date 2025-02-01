Olympic champion races to the podium on his comeback

The 31-year-old Hämmerle, who had to miss out on the season opener in Cervinia in December due to problems with a gliding vertebra, proved to be the most hardened ÖSV starter. As runner-up behind Frenchman Merlin Surget, he made it into the grand final, while Pachner in third place had to make do with the small final. A fate that Lüftner also shared with him. After a good start, the 32-year-old from Walhl-Vorarlberg also finished third in his semi-final behind Eliot Grondin (Kan) and Loan Bozzolo (It).

Things went better for the police athlete in the battle for 5th to 8th place, where he finished second behind Lorenzo Sommariva and took sixth place in the final standings, with Pachner finishing eighth.