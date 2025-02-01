Chicago Bulls end Raptors winning streak

In a duel that remained open for a long time, an 11:2 run by the opposing side towards the end of the third quarter left the Raptors trailing by double digits, which they were unable to make up. The defeat also hurts because it widened the gap to the tenth play-in spot currently held by Chicago. The Bulls "scored superbly from outside, forcing us to defend the three-point line and we were too often one step behind", Pöltl stated. In addition to 18 goals on 40 attempts (45 percent) from distance, the franchise from the Windy City was also able to rely on more support "from the bench". 50 points came from substitutes, compared to 32 for the Canadians.