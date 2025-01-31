Vorteilswelt
At the Edelweißkränzchen

Just dance and cut a good figure

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 23:30

"There's hardly anyone we can't motivate to dance," said Harald Schumacher. Together with his wife Regina, he was the lead dancer at the 127th Edelweißkränzchen on Friday evening. He quickly taught the most important steps on the spot to the guests, who were not quite as experienced in dancing but were willing. 

"We usually start with quick, simple dances. For example, with a two-step polka, with a bit of standing up straight in between. And those who really aren't enthusiastic about movement can be found further away from the dance floor anyway, at the bar." That's also where the lead dancers had to go from time to time. But only so that they could hold out until two o'clock in the morning with the help of cooling, non-alcoholic drinks.

(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

So that the dance work was not quite so difficult, this year there was also a preparatory dance course for selected guests in preparation for the ball. Waltz, polka, boarischer and numerous figure dances were practiced there. "We are still a mountaineering club and not a traditional club," said the chairman of the Edelweiss Club, Georg Reiter.

Fun wigs were tried on in the photo box. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Fun wigs were tried on in the photo box.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

Nevertheless, the friends of Höhenfieber know more than well how to party properly. A total of six bands played in various corners and halls of the Brauwelt on Friday evening. "We play non-stop. I help out at the bar myself," says Reiter. The wheel of fortune and the photo corner, including fun opportunities to dress up, were sure-fire hits. This year's motto was: "Traditions go hand in hand with innovation".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Elisa Torner
Elisa Torner
