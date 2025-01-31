Authorities warn
“Come, get in the car with me!” Alarm about kidnappers
Warnings about suspected kidnappers prowling around schools in eastern Austria are increasing. New cases have been reported. However, such reports on Facebook & Co. often turn out to be false alarms. The police ask to be informed directly.
"Get in the car! I'll take you wherever you want to go." Distressing reports of a man ambushing a child outside school and trying to abduct them with harmless-sounding slogans are currently being received almost daily. Facebook and social media platforms are full of such warnings.
School authorities get involved
"We take all suspicious observations seriously and follow up on every tip", says the provincial police directorate in Eisenstadt. The Burgenland Education Directorate responded to the many worrying reports with a circular: "The police and school authorities have been informed about the incidents. The protection of pupils is our top priority."
Help in the classroom
The directors in the affected areas in particular have now been officially requested by the Directorate of Education to discuss the issue in class and to raise awareness of this difficult topic among the children. Parents and guardians are advised to teach their children the correct behavior in sensitive situations.
Investigators on the case
All cases such as those from Siegendorf and Wulkaprodersdorf have been investigated by the police. Based on the facts of the case, there is no evidence of an attempted abduction and no concrete lead to a suspected perpetrator, according to the investigators. However, all authorities are urging increased vigilance.
The new cases
No sooner have the current cases been dealt with than the next ones follow. "Your mom is in hospital. I'll take you to her." With these words, a man allegedly tried to lure a pupil from Hartberg MS in Styria into his vehicle when the child was on the way to the bus stop. The pupil acted calmly and blocked the attack. The family informed the police.
A similar case is said to have happened in Eisenstadt this week. "In front of a school, a man wanted to give a child a lift in a white van. The number plates were glued on." This posting made the rounds on the internet. However, no charges have been filed.
"Kampusch" case an exception
Despite all the dangers, online reports can often cause more unrest than is helpful. Criminologists know this from experience. "Help is not available from Facebook & Co. but from the police. Please report every incident directly to a police station," officers are asked.
Apart from private custody conflicts, there are hardly any child abductions on record apart from the case of "Natascha Kampusch", who was able to escape from her tormentor as an 18-year-old in 2006. The Federal Criminal Police Office refers to this fact.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
