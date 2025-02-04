WESTbahn has been rolling on Tyrol’s tracks for three years

The Tyrolean loves life on rails, "my favorite route is Bregenz to Bludenz. But Tyrol is at its best in summer. But when it comes to food, Vienna is my favorite". The Innsbruck native also really appreciates the work-life balance. "We have four days on duty and then three days off. We're also currently talking about a four days on and four days off work cycle." The 27-year-old only has to spend the night away from home once a week. "On the other days, the shifts are scheduled so that they end in Innsbruck."