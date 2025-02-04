The "Krone" rode along
WESTbahn has been rolling on Tyrol’s tracks for three years
The WESTbahn is celebrating its third anniversary on Tyrol's rails this year. To mark the occasion, the "Krone" went for a ride and looked over the shoulder of a steward. 600,000 passengers were counted here last year. Employees are always needed.
WESTbahn operates 15 trains, each with six carriages and 506 seats, on Austria's rails. The company rolled onto the tracks for the first time in 2011. Since 2022, there has also been a connection from Vienna to Innsbruck. The WESTbahn now also runs as far as Bregenz.
The "Tiroler Krone" was allowed on board to take a closer look over the shoulder of steward Manuel Leutner. "I've been on the rails for a year," says the 27-year-old Tyrolean, "before that I worked as a 'Reception Specialist' for another company in Tyrol," he reveals.
The company advertises that all you need to bring is friendliness.
Manuel Leutner
More variety is the reason for switching to rail
What prompted him to switch from the office chair to the tracks? "I no longer wanted to just sit in front of a PC and not always have to deal with the same people, I wanted more variety and exercise." A colleague recruited him at the time and made WESTbahn appealing to him. "The company advertises that you only need to be friendly." Of course, employees also have to be medically fit to work on the tracks.
Steward training lasts one month
"Entry into the job starts with a training course that lasts one month. We learn how the equipment on board works, the operational rules, conflict management and what to do if there is an emergency. There is also an onboard training session every week, so it's not just theoretical training," explains Leutner. There is also an annual refresher course to ensure that staff are up to date with first aid, for example.
There are at least two stewards on the train for every journey. Leutner's colleagues Tina and Marina were present during the tour of the "Krone". "The working atmosphere is excellent, no matter which team you're assigned to," say all three in unison.
Steward Manuel Leutner talks about his dream job in the video:
Four days on duty are followed by three days off
There are hardly ever problems with passengers. "There have also been times when there was a party on board. But then they put their things away nicely and were nice and funny. Situations like that are a welcome change," smiles Leutner.
The Tyrolean loves life on rails, "my favorite route is Bregenz to Bludenz. But Tyrol is at its best in summer. But when it comes to food, Vienna is my favorite". The Innsbruck native also really appreciates the work-life balance. "We have four days on duty and then three days off. We're also currently talking about a four days on and four days off work cycle." The 27-year-old only has to spend the night away from home once a week. "On the other days, the shifts are scheduled so that they end in Innsbruck."
Eight new employees are still being sought in Tyrol
Ademir Jatic, the spokesman for WESTbahn, was also on board during the "Krone" visit. He also had some figures in his suitcase. "WESTbahn currently employs 22 people in Tyrol. Of these, 14 work as stewards, six for the traction units and two for the store. We are currently looking for eight more employees. We want to increase this to around 30."
As a "treat", employees can look forward to various bonuses, a free climate ticket for the whole of Austria and "pay that is above the collective agreement".
Facts and figures
- WESTbahn first rolled onto the tracks in Austria in 2011.
- There are currently 22 employees in Tyrol. The aim is to increase this to 30.
- There are five daily connections from Vienna to Tyrol and back again.
- 400,000 Tyrolean passengers were counted in 2023, compared to 600,000 in the previous year.
- There have been eight stops in Tyrol since December 2024.
- The entire WESTbahn fleet comprises 15 trains. Each train has 506 seats.
Proud increase in the number of passengers achieved
WESTbahn currently offers five daily connections from Vienna to Tyrol and back. In mid-December last year, the stops in the "Holy Land" were extended. The trains now stop in Kufstein, Wörgl, Jenbach, Innsbruck Hauptbahnhof, Innsbruck Westbahnhof, Imst-Pitztal, Landeck-Zams and St. Anton am Arlberg.
The development in passenger numbers is also impressive: in 2023, there were still 400,000 passengers in Tyrol. "Last year, there was an increase to 600,000," says Jatic happily. And the plans for the future? "We have been serving destinations in Germany for some time now. We want to penetrate this market even further. But that is still being negotiated."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.