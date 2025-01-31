Beauty doc revealed:
This is the reason for Kidman’s ‘bat ears’
It's certainly not the part of their idols' bodies that fans look at first. But once you've spotted the "bat ears" of stars like Nicole Kidman, it's hard to look away again. A beauty doctor has now revealed the reason for the Oscar winner's somewhat strange-looking ears.
Hard to believe, but true: Nicole Kidman's ears have caused quite a stir online after they caught the attention of her fans. Many are now claiming that they "can't stop staring at them".
"Fairy ears" due to facelift
But what's the deal with Kidman's earlobes, which actually look like they've been pulled towards her face? The Daily Mail asked beauty expert Dr. Laura Geige, who is no stranger to this phenomenon.
In technical jargon, it is called "elf ear" deformation, "a very well-known but often overlooked side effect of facelifts that occurs when excessive traction is applied to the skin during surgery".
This usually happens when "the deeper supporting structures of the face are not allowed to bear the weight of the lift" during the procedure, but "the skin itself is mainly pulled" during the operation.
Even if too much skin has already been removed, this beauty phenomenon often occurs. Then there is no room left for natural movement and relaxation, says the beauty doctor.
"Bat ears" are not irreversible
"Over time, this tension can cause the earlobe to stretch or elongate, or appear to be attached directly to the lower cheek as the natural distance is lost," the expert continued.
The good news: According to Dr. Geige, an "elf ear" deformation can be reversed with "minor surgical adjustments, which often require fat grafting or a small local revision", so that the ears regain their natural shape.
Kidman never admitted to beauty surgeries
Nicole Kidman is in good company in the dream factory with her "bat" ears. If you take a closer look, you can see that Tom Cruise's earlobes, among others, don't look quite as natural. But this phenomenon can also be seen in self-confessed beauty surgery fans such as Katie Price.
The fact that Nicole Kidman is not averse to various beauty procedures is an open secret in Hollywood, even if the actress has never openly admitted it. In an interview, she once revealed that she had tried Botox but quickly swore off the neurotoxin.
Her beauty secret is quite simple, the actress explained to Harper's Bazaar magazine some time ago: "As a fair-skinned girl, I've been wearing sun cream since I was a child" - even when the sun isn't shining. She also removes her make-up every evening and even does a double cleanse.
