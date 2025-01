The text of the law states that a car can be taken away and auctioned off if a driver is speeding by 80 km/h within the local area or 90 km/h outside it. This is easily the case for the 20-year-old Serbian-Hungarian dual national who sped from Wels to Traun at speeds of up to 250 km/h in order to escape the police. And the journey is also documented by a video from the patrol car, the speed measurement is calibrated. Nevertheless, he is allowed to keep his BMW - or rather, what is left of it.