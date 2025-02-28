Luke Andrews Band takes off again with “Universe”

Future plans: more releases and international collaborations

After "Universe", the band will release the single "Maniac" in April/May. For this song, they worked with renowned musicians such as Dave Clayton (Georg Michael, Simply Red, Paul McCartney, U2) on keyboards and Kevin Robinson (Simply Red, Paul McCartney, Incognito) on the horn section. At the end of March, the band will travel to London to record new song material with British producers Patrick Murdoch (Michael Jackson, among others) and Adrian Hall (Tori Amos, Depeche Mode, among others). Alongside band leader Luke Andrews, bassist Tom Traint is also an integral part of the band. "Tom and I studied together in Eisenstadt, but at some point we wanted to get out of the Austrian music scene," says Luke. "London was the logical choice because the city has an incredible musical history and embodies exactly the sound we want to make. We see the Luke Andrews Band on an international level right from the start, which is why we went to London in 2016. The city is a creative outlet for us, a place full of motivation. We have collected countless memories there that drive us. Why London exactly? I can't really put it into words, but it's our city at heart." A total of four single releases and an album are planned for 2025.