Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

A damper for hemp shops

Sale of cannabis flowers in tobacconists only

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 12:59

In future, smokable cannabis flowers with a low THC content may only be sold in tobacconists and are subject to tobacco tax with immediate effect. This is the result of a ruling by the Administrative Court. Experts expect additional revenue for the state in the double-digit million range.

0 Kommentare

Cannabis or hemp flowers with a very low THC content - less than 0.3 percent - are not considered addictive substances and may be traded, possessed and used for consumption. However, as smokable products, dried hemp flowers fall within the scope of the Tobacco Monopoly Act, as the Administrative Court ruled. In future, sales will therefore only be permitted in tobacco shops, and a tax rate of 34 percent will apply to the products.

Vorarlberg hemp store complained
The background to the ruling is a complaint by a hemp store in Vorarlberg to the Federal Fiscal Court. The company had imported large quantities of dried flowers from Switzerland, whereupon the Austrian customs office imposed a tobacco tax of almost 30,000 euros on it. The hemp store then argued that the flowers were not tobacco at all.

However, this was not the point, as the court held. The Tobacco Tax Act also covers smokable products that consist partly or entirely of substances other than tobacco. The Administrative Court has now confirmed the ruling of the Federal Fiscal Court. The ruling must be implemented immediately.

According to media reports, additional revenue of up to 15 million euros can be expected for the state. The ruling is likely to mean serious economic cuts for hemp stores, as CBD products make up a large part of their turnover. Hannes Hofer, head of the monopoly administration, estimates the market volume at around 50 million euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf