Will he be released?
Benko already before a judge today!
René Benko's first detention hearing was actually not scheduled until February 7. But surprisingly, the record-breaking bankrupt has to appear before the judge today.
As the "Krone" has learned, Benko's trial date has been brought forward "ex officio" to Friday at 1 pm. The Vienna Regional Court will decide whether the fallen real estate juggler will be set free. However, anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the bankrupt, who has been in custody for a week, will be disappointed. Benko is brought to his appointment via a cordoned-off corridor.
In the "gray house" in custody
The former billionaire speculator was arrested in his office in Innsbruck on January 23. After a brief interrogation, he was finally transferred to the Josefstadt prison in Vienna on the same day, and Benko was remanded in custody the following day.
The first trial was actually scheduled for February 7 - Benko would have had to enjoy the Häfn menu in the "Graues Haus" for at least that long (we reported). But now he has to appear before the judge just one week after his arrest.
Release unlikely
However, it is more than unlikely that Benko will spend the coming weekend at large. For the time being, pre-trial detention can be imposed for a maximum of one month, after which it must be reviewed every two months.
Benko was arrested in Innsbruck on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime. The Signa founder is said to have "falsified an invoice and attempted to conceal assets and evade the access of authorities, trustees and creditors", according to the WKStA. It is investigating Benko together with German authorities after his former company empire collapsed in 2023.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
