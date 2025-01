Piatkowski leaves the Bulls

"Good talks"

Salzburg's sporting boss Rouven Schröder explained in a press release: "Kamil has stated his claim to a regular place with us in the really very good talks we had together. However, we were unable to guarantee this due to the squad situation, which is why we decided on this loan. We hope that he will get a lot of game time at Kasimpasa in the coming months, which should also help him with a view to the Polish national team."