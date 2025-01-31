Greater security
Austrian Armed Forces could relocate four Eurofighters
The Austrian Armed Forces are currently considering the partial relocation of four Eurofighters. They are to be relocated to Hörsching near Linz or to Klagenfurt. All 15 aircraft are currently stationed at the airbase in Zeltweg in Styria.
The reason for the review is that Austrian airspace was unprotected from Friday midday to Monday in November due to a lack of personnel - reports in the "Krone" newspaper made this shortcoming known at the time. The interceptors had to remain on the ground due to a lack of air traffic controllers.
In future, the fighter jets will be on standby from the base in Zeltweg for half of the month and from another airport for the other half of the month (two for active operations, two in reserve). Training and maintenance will continue to be carried out centrally from Zeltweg.
"Would be easy to implement"
Hörsching near Linz or Klagenfurt could be considered for the relocation. Hörsching would not be a problem as a military airport, said Armed Forces spokesman Michael Bauer. "This would be easy to implement if the decision goes in this direction."
The situation in Klagenfurt is still being assessed. Initial talks with the airport staff had already taken place in November 2024. The fact that many members of the army are rooted in the Carinthian region speaks in Klagenfurt's favor. In addition, there is already an army hangar there, which means that a certain infrastructure is already in place.
The relocation is intended to guarantee round-the-clock surveillance of Austrian airspace.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.