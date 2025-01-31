Municipal elections 2025
70 percent non-partisans on Dieter Egger’s list
The mayor of Hohenems, Dieter Egger, is going into the municipal elections on March 16 under the motto "Emser like you & me". In the coming years, the focus will be on factual politics and party politics in the background. The list of candidates reflects this.
"When I applied for the office of mayor 10 years ago, I saw the great potential of our city. I promised that we would use this potential and develop Hohenems into a lovable town. We have done that and Hohenems has blossomed," announces Egger.
Whereas the Nibelungen town used to be in the headlines in a negative light, Hohenems is now a model for positive urban development. Numerous awards such as the State Prize for Architecture and Sustainability 2024, the Austrian Builder-Owner Award 2023, the Soil Prize for Innovation in Soil Protection 2022 and the VCÖ Mobility Award 2017 confirm this.
No power and party politics
"Party politics that argue and block must have no place in Hohenems. That is why I have put together a team of independent and committed Hohenems residents who will continue to shape the future of our town together with me," explains the mayor. Political chaos like in Vienna, power and party politics and ultimately stagnation should never be allowed to happen again in Hohenems.
As far as political priorities are concerned, Egger now wants to develop the center in Herrenried following the redesign of the historic city center. "We want to offer affordable living space for young families, clean up the parking situation, make the streets attractive, further develop the sports center, build a pump track facility for our young people, establish a family center and expand the school campus with an extension to Herrenried secondary school," he explains.
Major investments in education are also planned. "We have invested 40 million euros in schools, kindergartens and childcare over the past ten years and we will continue to invest in the education of our children." The Markt and Neuteln kindergartens will be expanded. Childcare is to be offered in the former Schiffle site as part of the neighborhood development, and the Herrenried secondary school will be further expanded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
