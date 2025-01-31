Legionnaires show up
Automatically saved draft
Thursday's games in the North American professional ice hockey league NHL were successful for Marco Rossi and Marco Kasper. Rossi celebrated a 4-0 win with the Minnesota Wild against the Montreal Canadiens. The Vorarlberg native scored one goal and one assist and now has 46 points (18 goals, 28 assists) this season. Kasper and the Detroit Red Wings won in Edmonton 3:2 after a penalty shootout, the Carinthian had one assist.
For Minnesota, Canadian goaltending legend Marc-Andre Fleury recorded the 76th shutout of his career in what was probably his last game in his native Montreal and was named player of the game. The 40-year-old now ranks tenth on the NHL goalie list with the most "clean sheets". He is also the first goaltender to keep a clean sheet in the NHL as a teenager and as a 40+ player.
Rossi was named "Second Star of the Game" with his goal to make it 2-0 and his assist to make it 3-0. Minnesota is the fourth-best team in the West and is now back in second place in the Central Division after its third away win in a row.
Important points for Detroit
Detroit came from 2-0 down at the Pacific top team Edmonton Oilers to win their fourth in a row. After Michael Rasmussen's tying goal, Kasper set up Dylan Larkin for the equalizer. It was the 20-year-old Austrian's 19th goal and tenth assist of the season. In the shootout, the Red Wings held their nerve in the person of Lucas Raymond and Larkin and secured their team some much-needed points in the battle for a play-off place.
Meanwhile, Alexander Ovechkin moved one step closer to Wayne Gretzky. The Russian scored his 876th NHL goal in his Washington Capitals' 4:5 overtime defeat. The 39-year-old is now only 18 goals short of Gretzky's NHL record. Meanwhile, the league's best team, the Winnipeg Jets, won 6-2 in Boston to record their fifth win in a row.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.