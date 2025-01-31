Austria must go to Graz
Cool, focused: this is how Mirko wants to become a hero
"You become a footballer for games like this!" Goalie Mirko Kos can keep the title dream alive with Austria in Graz.
Cup time is the best time for Mirko Kos! Because this is the competition of the violet fan favorite, where the Austria veteran (with the club since 2012) can show what he's made of. The fact that Kos has to line up behind one-goal Samuel Sahin-Radlinger in normal league action is something the 27-year-old will never let get him down. Quite the opposite! He enjoys his time with the Violets. Especially when things are going as well as they are this season. "No one is above the team! Everyone in our group lives by this principle. The structure is outstanding, we want to stick to the same things that made us so strong in the fall."
The Cup quarter-final tomorrow in Graz against double winners Sturm is of course a real tough one. Kos and his front men will have their work cut out for them. "A real challenge that we'll accept. You become a footballer for games like this! If you want to win the cup, sooner or later you have to beat the really big teams." How does he go about it? "Eat well, sleep well. Then find a good mix of tension, focus and relaxation. Sounds simple, but it's the ultimate discipline."
Return for Huskovic
The fact that Aleks Dragovic is organizing the Austria defence in front of him naturally also strengthens the man between the goalposts. "The transfer of Drago has moved us in the right direction. We are absolutely stable with him, his presence pushes us." Of course, Sturm's 1-0 win against Leipzig in the Champions League has given them plenty of fresh confidence. Kos: "But we also have a broad chest and have continued to improve during the winter break."
Today, second division stragglers Stripfing welcome Bundesliga side Hartberg to the Generali-Arena. A special game for Muharem Huskovic, who has just been loaned to the Styrians by Austria. "Stripfing have an unpleasant team that beat Rapid, but we should win," believes the striker, who works with coach Manfred Schmid, Cem Sekerlioglu and Mark McCormik at TSV: "Almost the entire team with which we finished third with Austria."
