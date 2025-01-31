Cool, focused: this is how Mirko wants to become a hero

Cup time is the best time for Mirko Kos! Because this is the competition of the violet fan favorite, where the Austria veteran (with the club since 2012) can show what he's made of. The fact that Kos has to line up behind one-goal Samuel Sahin-Radlinger in normal league action is something the 27-year-old will never let get him down. Quite the opposite! He enjoys his time with the Violets. Especially when things are going as well as they are this season. "No one is above the team! Everyone in our group lives by this principle. The structure is outstanding, we want to stick to the same things that made us so strong in the fall."