Stars at "FireAid"
Billie Eilish and Green Day rocked the charity concert
A huge star line-up for a good cause: rock band Green Day and pop star Billie Eilish opened the FireAid benefit concert for those affected by the devastating fires in Southern California. With performances by more than two dozen music stars in two large arenas in Inglewood, south of Los Angeles, millions in donations were to be collected on Friday night.
Stars such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Olivia Rodrigo and the Red Hot Chili Peppers had agreed to perform. The 81-year-old song icon Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Dr. Dre, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Pink and Rod Stewart were among those who performed at the start of the show, which lasted several hours.
Crystal's villa burnt down
Hollywood comedian Billy Crystal was also on stage as a victim. The 76-year-old actor and his wife Janice had to flee from the flames of the Palisades fire.
Their home, where they had lived since 1979, burned down. He would wear the same clothes he had to quickly leave the house with, Crystal said.
U2 donated one million dollars
All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go to help fire victims and rebuild the devastated areas. Crystal announced a major donation of one million US dollars from the band U2 on stage.
The show was broadcast live by streaming providers with appeals for donations. In addition to the performances by the stars, firefighters and those affected also had their say.
Devastating fires
The wildfires that broke out on January 7 are estimated to have destroyed more than 16,000 buildings and devastated an area of more than 150 square kilometers. The number of confirmed deaths rose to 29.
After weeks of extensive firefighting efforts, the devastating fires - the "Palisades" fire on the western edge of Los Angeles and the "Eaton" fire near Pasadena and Altadena - are now virtually contained.
