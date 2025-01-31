Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Stars at "FireAid"

Billie Eilish and Green Day rocked the charity concert

Nachrichten
31.01.2025 07:24

A huge star line-up for a good cause: rock band Green Day and pop star Billie Eilish opened the FireAid benefit concert for those affected by the devastating fires in Southern California. With performances by more than two dozen music stars in two large arenas in Inglewood, south of Los Angeles, millions in donations were to be collected on Friday night.

0 Kommentare

Stars such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Sting, Olivia Rodrigo and the Red Hot Chili Peppers had agreed to perform. The 81-year-old song icon Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Dr. Dre, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Pink and Rod Stewart were among those who performed at the start of the show, which lasted several hours.

Crystal's villa burnt down
Hollywood comedian Billy Crystal was also on stage as a victim. The 76-year-old actor and his wife Janice had to flee from the flames of the Palisades fire.

Billy Crystal's house burned down in the Palisades fires. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Scott Dudelson)
Billy Crystal's house burned down in the Palisades fires.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Scott Dudelson)

Their home, where they had lived since 1979, burned down. He would wear the same clothes he had to quickly leave the house with, Crystal said.

U2 donated one million dollars
All proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go to help fire victims and rebuild the devastated areas. Crystal announced a major donation of one million US dollars from the band U2 on stage.

Katy Perry also set the mood at the "FireAid" concert. (Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Katy Perry also set the mood at the "FireAid" concert.
(Bild: APA/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Alanis Morissette wore an "I Love LA" T-shirt on stage at the "FireAid" concert. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Scott Dudelson)
Alanis Morissette wore an "I Love LA" T-shirt on stage at the "FireAid" concert.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Scott Dudelson)
Slash performed with The Black Crowes. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Scott Dudelson)
Slash performed with The Black Crowes.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Scott Dudelson)

The show was broadcast live by streaming providers with appeals for donations. In addition to the performances by the stars, firefighters and those affected also had their say.

+2
Fotos

Devastating fires
The wildfires that broke out on January 7 are estimated to have destroyed more than 16,000 buildings and devastated an area of more than 150 square kilometers. The number of confirmed deaths rose to 29.

After weeks of extensive firefighting efforts, the devastating fires - the "Palisades" fire on the western edge of Los Angeles and the "Eaton" fire near Pasadena and Altadena - are now virtually contained.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf