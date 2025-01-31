"Krone" stoplight
Worth its weight in gold – now hopes are rising again
The sports fans on tour across Austria. Over 50,000 fans watched the two performances in the Champions League, with over 45,000 visitors experiencing the Planai madness live. Tens of thousands had already turned Kitzbühel into a madhouse at the weekend. The experience factor is undisputed, but the sporting performances were a rollercoaster ride for many ...
- Sturm scooped 2.1 million euros with his second victory and bowed out of the top flight with dignity. Another duel, however, was won by Leipzig. The Germans had two Austrians in the starting eleven, while the Styrians only had "one and a half" ...
- Salzburg finished the Champions League in 34th place after a 4-1 defeat at home to Atlético Madrid, and the goal difference of minus 22 (!) probably says it all.
- Only one podium finish in three races in Kitzbühel - in Schladming things looked much better, at least in the slalom with Manuel Feller and Fabio Gstrein.
The second and third places are worth their weight in gold ahead of the World Championships starting on Tuesday. Because hopes are rising again in the men's slalom. For Feller it was a real liberation after many setbacks, Gstrein made it onto the podium for the first time in the biggest slalom spectacle of all. The audience pushed the two of them to top performances - and they can also count on the greatest possible support at the World Championships.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
