Song Contest: Event in Basel almost sold out

Organizers warn against counterfeit tickets

No pre-registration was required to purchase Arena Plus tickets, which were sold via Ticketcorner like those for the main shows. It is hoped that fans will be able to purchase tickets again at a later date. Due to the high demand, the organizers are appealing to all fans not to buy their tickets on third-party platforms, but to search for verified tickets exclusively on the "Ticketcorner Fansale" platform.