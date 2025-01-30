Vorteilswelt
Deputy leaves

Innsbruck Tourismus: Reorganization after resignation

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 18:11

Katharina Schnitzer-Zach, first deputy to chairman Peter Paul Mölk, is leaving her position after just over two years. The reason given is irreconcilable differences with the association's management. 

0 Kommentare

Katharina Schnitzer-Zach is resigning from her position on the board of Innsbruck Tourismus at her own request. At its next meeting, the Supervisory Board will elect a new deputy chairman together with the Executive Board. The existing board is now able to act and make decisions under the leadership of the chairman, even with a reduced number of members, the Innsbruck Tourist Board emphasized on Thursday evening. 

"It has always been a pleasure"
In the period since autumn 2022, "numerous ground-breaking projects have been implemented", including the realization of the new "Peter Anich III" combined lift to Rangger Köpfl, the 2030 Region Innsbruck ERLEBENSWERT strategy and the increase in the tourist tax, which was approved by a large majority at the last plenary meeting. "It has always been a pleasure for me to be fully committed to tourism in our region and to shape new paths together as a team," emphasized Schnitzer-Zach in the press release.

Chairman and Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board thank
"Katharina Schnitzer-Zach has worked for the good of the tourism region for three years. During this time, important decisions were made and the association was made fit for the future. The participatory strategy development process in particular, which was implemented last year thanks to her personal commitment, was a milestone for the entire association area," emphasized Thomas Pühringer, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Innsbruck Tourismus.

"We regret the decision"
Chairman Peter Paul Mölk spoke of "goal-oriented cooperation on the board": "Straightforwardness, an exemplary sense of responsibility for the Innsbruck region and the association as well as critical discourse at eye level characterized the cooperation," commented Mölk Schnitzer-Zach's decision. "We would like to thank Katharina Schnitzer-Zach for her commitment and regret her decision."

Swift replacement planned
The implementation of the Innsbruck EXPERIENCED Region strategy requires "a strong and united Management Board team" in order to be able to make important decisions for the region. The Supervisory Board will therefore set the course for a successor as soon as possible.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Philipp Neuner
Philipp Neuner
