Innsbruck Tourismus: Reorganization after resignation

"It has always been a pleasure"

In the period since autumn 2022, "numerous ground-breaking projects have been implemented", including the realization of the new "Peter Anich III" combined lift to Rangger Köpfl, the 2030 Region Innsbruck ERLEBENSWERT strategy and the increase in the tourist tax, which was approved by a large majority at the last plenary meeting. "It has always been a pleasure for me to be fully committed to tourism in our region and to shape new paths together as a team," emphasized Schnitzer-Zach in the press release.