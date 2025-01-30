960 euros per year
“Stove bonuses” already exist in federal states
The FPÖ recently expressed the wish for a bonus if children are looked after at home. Such a bonus already exists in Upper Austria and in individual municipalities such as Berndorf in Salzburg's Flachgau and Schwarzenberg in Vorarlberg.
In Upper Austria, the childcare bonus was reformed in 2009. Parents or parents who live with their child or children in the same household and do not make use of a non-contributory childcare facility receive 960 euros per year regardless of their income. It is limited to EU citizens living in Upper Austria. The subsidy can be applied for from a child's third birthday until the start of the compulsory last year of nursery school.
Last year, 6428 applications were submitted and a total of 2.5 million euros were paid out. In 2020, the State Court of Auditors stated that no clear impact targets had been set. Therefore, neither success nor benefits could be assessed.
Premium for children under the age of three
Away from the federal state level, there are also bonuses in individual municipalities, for example in Berndorf in Salzburg's Flachgau region. This is for children under the age of three who are looked after at home. The current municipal subsidy amounts to 92 or 171 euros per month. The exact amount depends on how long the child is looked after at home. Mothers of 17 children are currently taking advantage of this subsidy, twelve children in the municipality are cared for in a facility.
In the Vorarlberg municipality of Schwarzenberg (Bregenz district), families who look after one-and-a-half to three-year-old toddlers at home receive 350 euros per year. 30 children are cared for there in a facility, 16 at home.
ÖVP: Not our demand
Both parties were tight-lipped about whether the "stove premium" had even been discussed in the blue-black coalition negotiations. The ÖVP said that it was not one of their demands, but that they would talk about it if the FPÖ brought the issue up.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
