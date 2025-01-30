“Stove bonuses” already exist in federal states

Premium for children under the age of three

Away from the federal state level, there are also bonuses in individual municipalities, for example in Berndorf in Salzburg's Flachgau region. This is for children under the age of three who are looked after at home. The current municipal subsidy amounts to 92 or 171 euros per month. The exact amount depends on how long the child is looked after at home. Mothers of 17 children are currently taking advantage of this subsidy, twelve children in the municipality are cared for in a facility.