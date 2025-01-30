Croatia: Shopping boycott against high prices

Call for a boycott against Coca-Cola

Consumers are being called upon to refrain from shopping at two discount stores and a drugstore chain from Thursday until February 5. According to the platform, the three retail chains were selected on the basis of price comparisons and an analysis of consumer complaints. For one week, citizens should also refrain from buying Coca-Cola and other soft drinks, bottled water and washing-up liquid. The prices for these products have risen significantly, it was said.