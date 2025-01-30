Vorteilswelt
Trial in Innsbruck

“Fateful day” for former WK boss Walser

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 09:54

Today, Thursday, Christoph Walser (50) is on trial at Innsbruck Provincial Court. According to the indictment, the former WK president, mayor of Thaur and transport entrepreneur allegedly evaded around 1.4 million in taxes and paid wages "illegally". The public was excluded after a short time.

Things got serious for Christoph Walser on Thursday morning in the Innsbruck provincial court. The former head of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce was waiting just after the entrance gate. He greeted journalists he had known for years with a "hello". He appeared dejected and reserved.

Christoph Walser waited outside the courtroom. He appeared reserved.
Christoph Walser waited outside the courtroom. He appeared reserved.
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

At the start of the trial, his personal details were discussed. It became public that he is now divorced. He is still the managing director of his company, CWA Transporte GmbH, and receives a gross salary of 3,000 euros. He is also marginally employed at his ex-wife's bed company, where he earns 500 euros.

I want to repay the debt.

Ex-WK-Chef Christoph Walser

His debts amount to an impressive 1.4 million euros, and he also has a home loan. Walser already emphasized at the beginning: "I want to pay back the debts."

Walser took his seat in the courtroom.
Walser took his seat in the courtroom.
(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer/Krone KREATIV)

A short time later, after the opening and the discussion of personal details, the public was excluded. This is customary for financial offenses. Journalists are now waiting outside the courtroom to see whether they will be allowed to re-enter the premises due to the other offenses, such as defamation. At least the pronouncement of judgment should then be public again.

Serious allegations
The case is further aggravated by the falsification of evidence and the accusation that Walser initially slandered his company staff when the case came to light. However, one of the 50-year-old's employees has also been charged. He faces a fine of twice the amount evaded, i.e. 2.2 million euros.

The penalty in the financial proceedings is five years. Walser is presumed innocent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
