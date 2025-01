Meta settles Trump lawsuit with million-dollar payment

Trump's accounts were blocked one day after radical supporters of the Republican stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, leaving five dead, and unblocked two years later. The short message service Twitter (now X) and the Google video platform YouTube had also banned the head of state, who was nearing the end of his first term in office, from their services. Trump then sued the internet giants, accusing them of attacking freedom of speech and "illegal, unconstitutional censorship".