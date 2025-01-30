"Very depressing"
Sold out and out: Kika/Leiner says goodbye
Empty shelves, a locked showroom and wistful customers: The Kika/Leiner store in St. Pölten closed its doors on Wednesday. All remaining stock was massively reduced, but there was no big rush. Disappointment is spreading among the last bargain hunters.
"All the nice things are already gone," says a young couple who tried in vain to get hold of one last bargain. And indeed: the showroom around the checkout area has been reduced to a minimum - cordoned off with flutter tape. There are only a few remaining items on the remaining shelves: rolls of wallpaper, a curtain rail and a few Christmas decorations. "It's frustrating when you walk into this empty hall," says Gustav, describing the situation. He drove an extra 60 kilometers from the Waldviertel and had imagined something different.
However, some visitors were luckier: Gabriele and Eduard from the Melk district were able to get hold of rolls of wallpaper for 50 cents - not for a renovation, but to cover up water damage. Nevertheless, a sense of melancholy prevails: "It's a strange feeling to walk through this almost empty hall. Now there's another empty building standing around here - completely unnecessary."
Ex-employees say goodbye
Even former employees don't miss the opportunity to drop by again. "I drove here today on the last day out of sheer melancholy. I knew there was nothing left to buy, but it just had to be done," says an older man. He worked for Kika/Leiner for twelve years, at a different location - and despite everything, he looks back on a wonderful time. "It was always honest work. But then there were people who didn't want that - who only saw the capital."
A young woman who worked here until two weeks ago has come here with her best friend: "We haven't found anything, it looks very depressing in there. And it's tragic for the staff who have been working here for 30 years. It's not quite so bad for the young people."
Kika/Leiner marks the end of an era in furniture retailing. After 115 years of company history, the company is closing its doors. Empty sales areas remain where once there was hustle and bustle. What remains are memories - and the question of what will happen to the huge buildings. Because one thing is certain: the competition is happy.
