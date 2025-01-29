That's what the German says
Basket for Dortmund! Rangnick remains ÖFB team manager
Ralf Rangnick has denied all speculation about a move to Borussia Dortmund and confirmed that he will remain Austria's soccer team manager (watch and listen to Rangnick's statement in the video above).
"Yes, I absolutely intend to," said the German on Canal+ when asked whether he would continue to manage the ÖFB team. "It was not for nothing that I made the decision to stay here at the end of April last year (note: FC Bayern came knocking at the time). I fully identify with this task here and am already looking forward to seeing my players again in March for the games against Serbia. And then the World Cup qualifiers begin in June."
"It's not the first time and nothing new that my name has been associated with clubs. But it makes no sense to make statements about such speculation. I'm here in the studio, I think that's statement enough," said the 66-year-old.
Meeting with Dortmund bosses
Rangnick met with Dortmund's managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Lars Ricken in Salzburg on Monday. The 66-year-old's contract runs until the end of the year and does not include an exit clause. Should Austria qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the contract will be automatically extended until after the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada. Should the Austrians still play for World Cup tickets in the play-off in March 2026, Rangnick would also be tied to these games. In the event of a premature departure, a transfer fee would be due to terminate the contract.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.