Basket for Dortmund! Rangnick remains ÖFB team manager

"Yes, I absolutely intend to," said the German on Canal+ when asked whether he would continue to manage the ÖFB team. "It was not for nothing that I made the decision to stay here at the end of April last year (note: FC Bayern came knocking at the time). I fully identify with this task here and am already looking forward to seeing my players again in March for the games against Serbia. And then the World Cup qualifiers begin in June."