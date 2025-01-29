What Germany’s new migration course means

According to the German Ministry of the Interior, 20,084 people were deported from Germany last year, around 22% more than in 2023. However, one problem is that many people who were supposed to leave are staying longer. This also includes criminals. There are several reasons for this, such as the countries of origin not cooperating with repatriations or those affected not being found on the day of deportation. In addition, the responsible authorities repeatedly fail to organize a return at short notice, for example due to overwork.