Dispute not over
What Germany’s new migration course means
The migration dispute in the German Bundestag has escalated. As reported, the AfD and the CDU/CSU voted in favor of a tougher course on Wednesday, which includes tougher action against undocumented migrants.
The CDU/CSU motion calls on the German government to initiate comprehensive refoulement measures at German borders. Asylum seekers should also no longer be allowed to enter the country. Speakers from the FDP, AfD and a number of independents spoke in favor of the motion, while the remaining governing parties, the SPD and Greens, as well as the Die Linke group, spoke against it. The Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) abstained.
According to the German Ministry of the Interior, 20,084 people were deported from Germany last year, around 22% more than in 2023. However, one problem is that many people who were supposed to leave are staying longer. This also includes criminals. There are several reasons for this, such as the countries of origin not cooperating with repatriations or those affected not being found on the day of deportation. In addition, the responsible authorities repeatedly fail to organize a return at short notice, for example due to overwork.
State support even years later
Although around 30 percent fewer asylum applications were submitted in the previous year (229,751 initial applications), many asylum seekers still need state support years after entering the country, for example due to psychological problems or because they are unable to find accommodation.
The Bundestag will vote on migration again on Friday. It will be about a draft law that aims to end family reunification for people entitled to subsidiary protection. This is currently limited to 1000 people per month. It will also discuss whether the federal police should be allowed to send people back to other countries if they encounter people who are required to leave the country.
Criticism of Union decision with AfD
It is not yet clear what all this means for the German election campaign. Studies show that the AfD's voter potential - i.e. the people who could imagine voting for Alice Weidel's party - is significantly smaller than the potential voter base of the CDU/CSU and SPD, for example. Some of the people who would not vote for the AfD under any circumstances could also be critical of a decision with AfD votes.
On the other hand, many voters are of the opinion that too many asylum seekers have been accepted in recent years. Deportations are happening too slowly.
