World Cup place also fixed

No ÖSV squad! But a World Cup run awaits the speed duo

Nachrichten
30.01.2025 06:58

The Carinthian speed ladies are on the upswing! Nadine Fest and Carmen Spielberger have a fixed ticket for the next World Cup season after the European Cup downhill races in Sella Nevea (It) were canceled - as first and second in the discipline rankings. Next stop for the duo: the home World Championships in Saalbach!

Well boom! Even before the season began, Carinthia's speed ladies Nadine Fest and Carmen Spielberger were without ÖSV squad status. After four European Cup downhill races, both have now secured their ticket for the next World Cup season! Because two races were canceled in Sella Nevea (It), the top 3 place in the discipline ranking can no longer be taken away from them. This automatically earns them a starting place. It would be the first time ever that two Carinthian speed ladies have competed in the World Cup. Should one of the downhill races in Sella Nevea still be added, Spielberger would still have an impressive 184 points lead over the fourth-placed racer.

To be at the start with Lindsey Vonn or Lara Gut is an honor. I've admired them both since I was a child.

Carmen SPIELBERGER, Abfahrts-Talent

"This was only possible thanks to the super training with the Carinthian national squad. A really cool thing," laughs Spielberger, who was allowed to compete twice in training at the World Cup in Garmisch - and in two weeks' time will also be able to race on the World Championship piste in Saalbach. "That's a whole different ball game - it's an honor to be at the start with Lindsey Vonn or Lara Gut. I've admired them both since I was a child."

Finish stadium with thousands of fans
Nadine Fest will also start in Saalbach as a forerunner: "It will be something very special because it's not just a training run - we'll be skiing into the cauldron with thousands of fans right before the race." The Arriach native is not only well on her way to winning the downhill in the European Cup, but is also leading the overall standings there. "I still need to make a step forward in the super-G," says the 26-year-old, who has been training with the ÖSV European Cup team for most of this year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Stefan Plieschnig
