No ÖSV squad! But a World Cup run awaits the speed duo

Finish stadium with thousands of fans

Nadine Fest will also start in Saalbach as a forerunner: "It will be something very special because it's not just a training run - we'll be skiing into the cauldron with thousands of fans right before the race." The Arriach native is not only well on her way to winning the downhill in the European Cup, but is also leading the overall standings there. "I still need to make a step forward in the super-G," says the 26-year-old, who has been training with the ÖSV European Cup team for most of this year.