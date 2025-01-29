Sad noble parrot is looking for his brother

Brother urgently needed!

The female parrot comes from a breed in Upper Austria. And: "Malou" has a brother. The noble birds were given away together - then repeatedly passed on to new owners until the trail came to nothing. Despite all the investigations, "Igor's" fate remains uncertain. Parrots are highly social birds. In the wild, they form - usually lifelong - partnerships and live together in family groups or flocks. The bond with partners or siblings is fundamental. That is why it is particularly important for the recovery of "Malou" to reunite the two.