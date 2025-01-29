Where is "Igor"?
Sad noble parrot is looking for his brother
At the end of last year, female noble parrot "Malou" was found in a garbage room in Vienna - plucked, frightened and doomed to die. His road to recovery is long. And without raising a cent, YOU could help "Malou"...
"'Malou' has been through so much," says Alfred Kofler, Head of Animal Care at Assisi-Hof in Stockerau. "When I saw her for the first time, I was speechless. A parrot that should have bright red feathers, almost naked, scared and very weak. Despite all the suffering she has been through, I can feel her irrepressible will to live! She is on the road to recovery."
The back story: The sensitive bird was left to her fate in a small filthy cage among garbage containers at the end of the previous year. "Krone" animal corner manager Maggie Entenfellner visited the maltreated "foundling" at the VetMed University in Vienna. And thanks to the generous donations of our readers, we were able to cover part of the treatment costs. With combined efforts, "Malou" was rescued and is now in the loving care of the Austrian Animal Welfare Association at Assisi-Hof in Lower Austria.
Malou's road to recovery is still a long one. She suffers from PBFD (Psittacine Beak and Feather Disease), an incurable viral infection in parrot birds, and is struggling with the terrible consequences of her traumatic past.
Brother urgently needed!
The female parrot comes from a breed in Upper Austria. And: "Malou" has a brother. The noble birds were given away together - then repeatedly passed on to new owners until the trail came to nothing. Despite all the investigations, "Igor's" fate remains uncertain. Parrots are highly social birds. In the wild, they form - usually lifelong - partnerships and live together in family groups or flocks. The bond with partners or siblings is fundamental. That is why it is particularly important for the recovery of "Malou" to reunite the two.
We are now relying on the help of animal lovers! Any information about the whereabouts of "Igor", no matter how small, can be important. Please send reports to the Austrian Animal Welfare Association/Assisi-HofStockerau or to the "Krone" animal corner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.