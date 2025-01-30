In in Vienna
Mon Cher on the Ring: menus that tell stories
Mon Cher on Vienna's Ring has only been open for a few months. And it is already one of the city's top addresses, thanks first and foremost to head chef Mario Dervi.
Born in Italy, he has worked in kitchens all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Portugal. Mon Cher owner Kaan Aras and manager Ernesto Khan finally asked him to come to Vienna. "And I accepted immediately," reveals the chef.
Classics reinterpreted
The menu focuses on Mediterranean dishes with a French touch, but of course the classics from Dervi's home country, such as the mother of Roman pasta, Cacio e Pepe with Pecorino Romano and black pepper, are not to be missed.
"We don't just sell the food, but a whole story," emphasizes Dervi. The trio have already proven this with their specially created Christmas and New Year's Eve menus. Now Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and here too, each course tells its own (love) story. From the first date to the break in the relationship to the happy ending. It takes up to two months to create a menu like this.
Sweet quality
"The quality of the products is the most important thing, and everything has to go together," explains the chef. And as an Italian, desserts are particularly important to him.
If you want to enjoy the delicacies, you should make a reservation.
