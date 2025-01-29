Series continues
Another avalanche alert: two people buried in Ischgl!
The series of avalanches continued on Wednesday afternoon in Tyrol: shortly after 2 p.m., masses of snow came loose in open terrain in the winter sports resort of Ischgl. According to initial reports, there were casualties - in the end, two winter sports enthusiasts were rescued.
At around 2.15 p.m., the Tyrol control center reported the avalanche in Ischgl in the Landeck district. A total of five people are said to have been involved. Ultimately, two winter sports enthusiasts were partially buried.
The people - exact identities are not yet known - were rescued. It is not yet known whether they are injured. The avalanche occurred in the area of the Greitspitze. The avalanche cone was then probed for possible further victims.
The Ischgl mountain rescue team, avalanche dog handlers, the Christophorus 5 and Robin 3 emergency helicopters and the Libelle Tirol police helicopter were called out. The avalanche occurred in open terrain. Not for the first time that day!
Avalanches demanded emergency services
Several avalanches had already occurred in Tyrol in the morning. The operation on the Hintertux Glacier was particularly dramatic, where the crew of the Alpin 5 emergency helicopter was able to dig out a buried victim. After resuscitation, the man - presumably a German - was flown to the hospital in Innsbruck. His condition was said to be extremely critical.
An avalanche in Nauders (Landeck district) had a mild outcome. A skier was partially buried and was able to free himself. However, there was a false alarm in Hochgurgl. An operation had been aborted there as the avalanche had one entry and one exit track. It was a false alarm and nobody was buried.
High avalanche risk on the mountains
After enormous amounts of fresh snow in some places on Tuesday, the avalanche danger on the mountains in large parts of Tyrol has increased enormously. Warning level 4 out of 5 is in force above the tree line.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.