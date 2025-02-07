The stars love it!
All-black look: the big fashion theme for 2025
Black is more than just a color - it's a statement. In 2025, the all-black look will become the ultimate fashion trend, and the stars love it. Whether on the red carpet, at film premieres or at the most important fashion shows - black dominates the scene and creates an incomparable elegance.
Hollywood's elite are currently wearing deep black. At the premiere of You're Cordially Invited, Reese Witherspoon appeared in a black, short costume with a ruffled skirt and sleeves, accentuated by a gold zipper and gold buttons - a perfect example of how small details can enhance a monochrome look.
Pure elegance
Carla Bruni wowed at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show in Paris with an elegant black dress, combined with a black coat, whose pink mini hem provided a sophisticated contrast - and a little gold on the ears, shoes and bag was also allowed. But everything else was strictly black. She also wore black fishnet stockings with filigree floral details - a classically sophisticated ensemble.
Black is sexy
Singer Tyla also made headlines with her look. At the photocall for the Jacquemus Menswear Ready-to-Wear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 collection, she presented herself in an open black dress from the label - a daring but stylish choice that perfectly embodies the modern all-black trend.
Gabrielle Union made a splash in Paris when she stepped out in a figure-hugging black tube dress from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 collection. Her minimalist yet powerful look proved that black never looks boring.
The Chanel fashion house also took the opportunity to celebrate the all-black trend on the Paris catwalks. The outfits worn by Dua Lipa, Marion Cotillard and Princess Alexandra of Hanover were particularly impressive. Their elegant, black ensembles blended seamlessly into the stylish staging of the brand and showed just how many different ways black can be interpreted.
Conclusion: black remains timeless
The all-black look is not just a passing trend in 2025, but a real style statement. Whether minimalist, dramatic or sophisticated - black offers endless possibilities for expressing personality and elegance. And one thing is certain: black remains the color of the fashion elite!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
