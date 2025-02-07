All-black look: the big fashion theme for 2025

Hollywood's elite are currently wearing deep black. At the premiere of You're Cordially Invited, Reese Witherspoon appeared in a black, short costume with a ruffled skirt and sleeves, accentuated by a gold zipper and gold buttons - a perfect example of how small details can enhance a monochrome look.

Pure elegance

Carla Bruni wowed at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show in Paris with an elegant black dress, combined with a black coat, whose pink mini hem provided a sophisticated contrast - and a little gold on the ears, shoes and bag was also allowed. But everything else was strictly black. She also wore black fishnet stockings with filigree floral details - a classically sophisticated ensemble.