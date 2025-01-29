Porsche Taycan drifts to Guinness World Record

For the second attempt, the team switched to shorter spikes and took advantage of the fact that the ice temperatures dropped as darkness fell. This attempt was successful. "With our new Guinness World Record on ice, the Taycan has once again proven its outstanding cross-country qualities," grins Jens Richter. "This time even with all-wheel drive. The fact that the Taycan GTS is so easy to control even under extreme conditions speaks volumes for its excellent chassis and balance."