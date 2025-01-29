Side blow from Schick
“Desert” change? “No, I still have ambitions”
Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick was unable to resist a side-swipe at the imminent transfer of Victor Boniface to Saudi Arabia. Such a move would be out of the question for him, because: "I still have ambitions".
On Tuesday, Boniface was officially released from team training by Bayer Leverkusen. The striker will move to Saudi Arabia and will therefore no longer be available to coach Xabi Alonso's team in the final match of the Champions League group stage against Sparta Prague.
"Others are different"
Certainly a sporting loss for the double winners, but there are already good alternatives in the squad. First and foremost Patrik Schick. And at the final press conference before the Prague match, the Czech couldn't help but take a swipe at his soon-to-be former team-mate.
Schick was asked whether a move to Saudi Arabia could also be an option for him. "No, I'm 29 and still have ambitions to play at the top level. That's not an issue at the moment. But speaking for myself, it's not the right time for me. Others are different," he also said in the direction of the 24-year-old Boniface. This statement sits!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
