Historic victory
Münchendorf is black for the first time thanks to “Team Doris”
With her "Team Doris Kirstorfer", the Münchendorf woman is now turning her municipality black after the election. The SPÖ has ruled here for 70 years - almost continuously with an absolute majority. Doris Kirstorfer now wants to be the first woman to become mayor.
The SPÖ has been in power in Münchendorf in the district of Mödling for over 70 years - almost always with an absolute majority. Since Sunday, however, the tide has turned. The SPÖ lost five of its eleven seats. The ÖVP gained five and is now in first place with eleven (out of 23) seats.
The party has Doris Kirstorfer, a native of Münchendorf, organic farmer, mother of two and a member of the municipal council since 2008, to thank for this. Her message during the election campaign: "Togetherness in Münchendorf".
Why was the SPÖ so punished?
A brief history: in 2023, the popular SPÖ mayor Josef Ehrenberger stepped down after 23 years as mayor. In January, German-born Sebastian Remmert was elected as his successor - only with the votes of the SPÖ.
For Kirstorfer, that was the beginning of all evil. "His mistake was not talking to anyone and taking advantage of the absolute". Money was also squandered without resolutions and the livestream of local council meetings was simply turned off on flimsy grounds. Kirstofer wants to change all this soon. With the votes of the FPÖ and the Pro Münchendorf list, she hopes to soon take office as the first female ÖVP mayor in Münchendorf.
