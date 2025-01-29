Increased caution
Level 4! Deadly avalanche danger lurks on mountains
The dramatic incidents on Tuesday were probably "just" a first foretaste: after enormous amounts of fresh snow in some places, the avalanche danger on the mountains in large parts of Tyrol has increased enormously. Above the tree line, warning level 4 of 5 is in force in many places.
In Kühtai, a construction site vehicle carrying five people was caught by masses of snow in the area of the construction site for the storage power plant and plunged 30 meters into the depths. The construction workers were able to climb out of the wreck themselves. They got off relatively lightly. And in Kals in East Tyrol, an avalanche hit a ski slope. The search for possible victims went on for hours. No one was found.
Widespread danger level 4 out of 5
The large amount of fresh snow had already caused dramatic situations and anxiety on Tuesday. Things could continue in the same vein on Wednesday. The avalanche danger has increased dramatically in parts of Tyrol. Especially in the Arlberg area and in the regions south of the Inn, danger level 4 prevails above the tree line - i.e. great danger (see also graphic below).
Even individual winter sports enthusiasts can very easily trigger avalanches, even large ones.
Lawinenwarndienst Tirol
"The conditions for snow sports away from secured pistes are precarious", warns the Tyrol Avalanche Warning Service in its latest report. "Even individual winter sports enthusiasts can very easily trigger avalanches, even large ones!"
Danger spots barely recognizable
The danger spots are covered in snow and therefore hardly recognizable even for experienced skiers. "Booming noises and cracks when walking on the snow cover as well as fresh avalanches are alarm signals and indicate the danger. Remote triggering is possible," the experts continue.
"A lot of experience" in assessing the risk of avalanches and "great caution" are important in any case.
50 centimetres of fresh snow, sometimes more
In some regions, 30 to 50 centimetres of snow fell on the mountain, and locally even more. With strong to gale-force winds from south-westerly directions, large accumulations of drifting snow have also formed. In places, these would overlay a weak layer of old snow. "They are covered in snow and therefore barely recognizable."
In the Außerfern and in the western Karwendel mountains, for example, danger level 4 prevails above the tree line - i.e. considerable danger.
